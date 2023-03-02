Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.43. 467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.58) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,903.33.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

