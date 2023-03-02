Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 999,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after buying an additional 263,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 2,527,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.