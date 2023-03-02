Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

