Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.92.
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 7.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
