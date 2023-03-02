Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.70) to GBX 1,679 ($20.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.65) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.72) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.90).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 823.70 ($9.94). The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,554.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 880.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 862.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,135 ($13.70).

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 4,755 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($48,026.25). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

