Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 455.7%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 455.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of 36Kr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
36Kr Stock Performance
36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.
About 36Kr
36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.