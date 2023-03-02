Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 455.7%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 455.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 36Kr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of 36Kr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,289. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

