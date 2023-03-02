Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Rises By 32.7%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPF stock remained flat at $19.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

