Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Rises By 32.7%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of TGOPF stock remained flat at $19.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.
