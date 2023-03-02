Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Decreases By 27.0%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,900 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 7,658,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 126.2 days.
3SBio Stock Performance
Shares of TRSBF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. 3SBio has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About 3SBio
