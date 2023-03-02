Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Declines By 42.6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 498,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,293. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 529,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.