Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 37.1%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Affinity Bancshares news, CEO Edward John Cooney purchased 2,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $40,557.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,102,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Roberts bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,335.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 62,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

About Affinity Bancshares

AFBI stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $104.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

