Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Declines By 52.9%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Antelope Enterprise stock remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,496. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

