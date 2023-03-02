Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 94.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

