Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 94.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,080. Apollo Silver has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
