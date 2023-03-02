Short Interest in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Increases By 57.1%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Armada Acquisition Corp. I
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
AACIW remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Thursday. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.41.
