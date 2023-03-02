Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Declines By 28.5%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 757,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,707.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

