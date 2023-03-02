Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Increases By 605.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,534,900 shares, a growth of 605.8% from the January 31st total of 1,492,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,613,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBWTF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 238,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,377. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.