Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Decreases By 42.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 5,087,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

