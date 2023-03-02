Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Declines By 63.6%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the January 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZKAP traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,003. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.