Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Declines By 90.0%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of BHKLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $82.92.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.
