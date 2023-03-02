Short Interest in Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Grows By 83.3%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

Broad Street Realty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 869. Broad Street Realty has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

