Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Drops By 46.2%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Burberry Group Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,259. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.
