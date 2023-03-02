Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Drops By 46.2%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,259. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.1908 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burberry Group Company Profile

BURBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,245 ($27.09) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 2,070 ($24.98) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,004.56.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

