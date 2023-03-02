Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Expands By 90.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Clarkson Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 1,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.