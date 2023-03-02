Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Increases By 100.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CNAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36.
About Commercial National Financial
