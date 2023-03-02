Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Increases By 100.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CNAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

About Commercial National Financial

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.