Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 94.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 6,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

