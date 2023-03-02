Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Declines By 94.7%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 6,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $28.50.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.