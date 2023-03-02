Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Drops By 98.9%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
DTGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,398. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.95.
Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Digerati Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
