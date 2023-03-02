Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Decreases By 64.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 23,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,494. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

