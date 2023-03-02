Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 78.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Dundee Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.87.
Dundee Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.