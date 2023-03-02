Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 78.4%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dundee Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.