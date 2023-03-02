Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Declines By 99.4%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the January 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOCW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,340. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

