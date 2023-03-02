Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Drops By 98.3%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of EUXTF traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. Euronext has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $98.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Euronext from €94.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($90.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

