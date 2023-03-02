Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 440.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $88.65 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Articles

