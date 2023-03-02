Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Rises By 31.5%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,888,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

