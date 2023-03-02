Short Interest in Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Increases By 433.7%

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a growth of 433.7% from the January 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.