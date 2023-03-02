Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases By 662.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 662.6% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 430,601 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5,130.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 215,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. 6,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,082. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $25.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

