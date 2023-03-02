Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declines By 55.2%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.67. 476,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

