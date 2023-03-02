Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 50.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 28,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,534. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

