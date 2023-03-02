Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Grows By 265.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, an increase of 265.9% from the January 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,114. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.