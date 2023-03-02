Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Grows By 265.9%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, an increase of 265.9% from the January 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
GNMA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,114. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF
