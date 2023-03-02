Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 93.2%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

