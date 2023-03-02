Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Decreases By 93.2%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the January 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
