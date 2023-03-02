Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 257.1%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,250. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

