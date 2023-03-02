Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Increases By 400.0%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.