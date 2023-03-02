Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Increases By 400.0%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. Jackpot Digital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
