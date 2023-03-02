Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Grows By 34.0%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Optical Cable Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

