Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Grows By 34.0%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Optical Cable Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Optical Cable
Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optical Cable (OCC)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.