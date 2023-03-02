Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Rises By 521.7%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 521.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOFPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of GOFPY stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. 15,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,868. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organization of Football Prognostics (GOFPY)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.