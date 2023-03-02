Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Rises By 521.7%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 521.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOFPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GOFPY stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. 15,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,868. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics engages in the operation of numerical lottery and sports betting games. It operates through the following segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting, Instant & Passives, VLTs, Telecommunication & eMoney Services and Others. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

