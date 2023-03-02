Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Grows By 64.1%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,400 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKBEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Pipestone Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.34.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

