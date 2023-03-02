Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 1,083.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
Shares of RYKKY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
About Ryohin Keikaku
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.