Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 1,083.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

Shares of RYKKY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

