Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Drops By 76.9%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

St Barbara Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBMY remained flat at $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

