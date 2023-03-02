Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 76.0%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TLTZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

