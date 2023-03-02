Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 76.0%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %
TLTZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
