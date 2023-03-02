Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Increases By 20.5%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,381,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 7,784,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,786,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Tencent Price Performance

Shares of TCEHY traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,794. Tencent has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $444.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

