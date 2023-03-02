Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Drops By 97.7%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the January 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

