Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Drops By 92.5%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.