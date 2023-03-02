Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreases By 69.4%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
thyssenkrupp Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.