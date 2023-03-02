Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreases By 69.4%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

