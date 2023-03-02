Short Interest in Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Increases By 58.3%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,163.7 days.
Toho Stock Performance
Shares of TKCOF remained flat at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. Toho has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $43.01.
Toho Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho (TKCOF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.