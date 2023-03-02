Short Interest in Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Rises By 50.0%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Tokai Carbon Stock Performance

Tokai Carbon stock remained flat at $35.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Tokai Carbon has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

