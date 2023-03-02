Short Interest in Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Rises By 50.0%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Tokai Carbon Stock Performance
Tokai Carbon stock remained flat at $35.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Tokai Carbon has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.
About Tokai Carbon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokai Carbon (TKCBY)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Tokai Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokai Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.