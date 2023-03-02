Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Drops By 87.4%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYYGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSYY opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Toshiba will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

